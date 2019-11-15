Shriya Saran celebrates vacation: See video

South Indian actress Shriya Saran is enjoying her vacation. The actress is celebrating her leisure time in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The actress is vacationing with her family.

The actress has shared a video on social media. And the video is being widely circulated among her fans.

Shriya has shared the video of her in a swimming pool at a Thiruvananthapuram hotel on her Instagram. The actress has been keeping away from films after her marriage with Russian national Andrei Koscheev.

The actress will be returning back to film industry with the Telugu remake of Tamil super-hit film Asuran. Telugu superstar Venkitesh will do Dhanush’s role in the original version, Shriya will do Manju Warrier’s role.