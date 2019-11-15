The man who slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar arrested after 8 years from Delhi

The 36-year-old Arvinder Singh alias Harvinder Singh who slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar during a public event way back in 2011 was arrested from Swaroop Nagar, Delhi.

He was declared a public offender and fugitive by the Patiala House Court on March 29, 2014, after he disappeared during his trial in 2011. Singh kept changing his locations to evade police arrest for eight years. However, Delhi police nabbed him in an undercover operation. Singh was produced before a local court and has been sent to judicial custody till November 25, police said.

Arvinder Singh slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar who was then the Agricultural minister in the UPA government during a public event held at the NDMC Convention Hall in New Delhi on November 24, 2011.