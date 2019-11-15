This Indian city is most polluted city in the world

A date released by the Air Visual on the World AQI rankings, National capital city of India is the most polluted city in the world. New Delhi is the most polluted city with Air Quality Index (AQI) of 527.

As per the rankings, six of the top 10 cities fall in the Indian subcontinent. New Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Kathmandu also included in the list. The list shows that South Asia is the most air polluted region in Asia.

New Delhi is followed by Lahore in pakistan with 234. Tashkent in Uzbekistan is in the third position with 185 and Karachi in Pakistan is in fourth place with 180. It is followed by Kolkata at 161 and Chengdu of China with 158.