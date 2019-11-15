Thrilling teaser of Amala paul starrer ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola’ released: Video

The teaser of Tamil movie ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pole’ has been released. The movie has Amala Paul playing the lead role. The teaser was released by superstar Mohanlal and music composer Anirudh on Wednesday.

Amala paul was last seen in the film ‘Aadai’, which has gained critical acclaim and was a box-office victory.

The film is directed by Vinod KR. The film is penned by Arun Rajagopalan. While cinematography is handled by C.Santhakumar. Jakes Bejoy is the music composer.

The film is touted to be an adventure thriller about a girl who gets lost in a forest. The film also features actors Sameer Kochar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Supreme Sunder in pivotal roles.