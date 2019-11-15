‘Will not allow women activists to enter Sabarimala, Sabarimala not a place for activism’: Devaswom Minister

Kadakampally Surendran, the Devaswom minister has made it clear that the government will not try to take women activists to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The government has not attempted to take women to Sabarimala.

Sabarimala is not a place to show activism. The claims that will enter the temple are meant for popularity and campaign. If any women reach Sabarimala for entering temple holding that no stay has been given on the older verdict then they must approach the Supreme Court and take order, said minister.

Earlier the government has received a expert legal opinion from senior Supreme Court lawyer Jaideep Mishra. Mishra has advised the government to avoid women entry at the temple. There is lack of clarity in the present verdict. So it is better to keep status quo till the final verdict, the legal advice says.