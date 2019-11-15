World’s best missile defense system S-400 Triumph on the way to India

India will soon receive the World’s best missile defense system S-400 as Russia recently clarified the time frame is maintained and India paid $850 million as the first installment of the massive deal worth $ 5 billion. The first installment of payment, which is about 15 percent of the total deal was made through a special channel to bypass any possible US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) of the US.

The S-400 Triumph air defense system integrates a multifunction radar, autonomous detection, and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and command and control center. It is capable of firing three types of missiles to create a layered defense. The system can engage all types of aerial targets including aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and ballistic and cruise missiles within the range of 400km, at an altitude of up to 30km. The system can simultaneously engage 36 targets.

The S-400 Triumph regarded as the world’s most sophisticated and efficient defense system is developed by Almaz Central Design Bureau of Russia.