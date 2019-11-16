21-Year-old girl gangraped by men who saved her from another rapist

A girl was gangraped in Noida by a group of men who appeared to have saved the girl from another assaulter, whom the girl knew. The incident took place in Sector 63, near the Bahlolpur police outpost and the Electronic City metro station.

According to reports, the girl was promised a job by 21-year-old Ravi. As they met, Ravi tried to kiss her and came on her. She screamed and, what might have seemed like a godsend, two men intervened, beat up Ravi. When Ravi fled the place, those two men called three of their friends and then raped her in turns.

Family members of the girl have told police that she has recently lost her job as she was down with a fever. With many mouths to feed, she was in a dire need for a job. Her mother also works in a private company. Four persons, including Ravi, have been arrested.