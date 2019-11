In the commodity market the price of precious metals gold and silver slipped down.

Gold prices fell down by Rs.149 to Rs.38,875 per 10 gram. The yellow metal has closed trading at Rs 39,024 per 10 gram on Thursday.

Silver prices also slipped down by Rs 473 to Rs 45,375 a kg from Rs 45,848 a kg in the previous session

In the international market, gold was trading at $ 1,466 an ounce and Silver at $ 16.86 per ounce in New York.