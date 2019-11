A dreaded underworld don, Ashok Rathi was shot at his home in Gurugram. The incident culminated in a gang war at Sohna village of Gurugram.The police are on the look out to prevent further causalities.The gangster Ashok’s wife, Sushma Rathi was shot dead on Sep 2 .

Ashok Rathi was rushed to a private hospital.He is reported to be in a critical stage.