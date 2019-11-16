Instagram rolls out new feature

The popular social media platform Instagram is rolling out a new feature. Instagram will soon hide the ‘Like’ on the posts.

Instagram ran a test in certain parts of the world where the number of likes on any post was hidden. Originally practised in countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand, the hiding of likes will now be global according to an Instagram tweet.

Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2 — Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019

“The idea is to try to ‘depressurize’ Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them,” said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram during .