Latest NewsTechnology

Instagram rolls out new feature

Nov 16, 2019, 07:39 am IST
Less than a minute

The popular social media platform Instagram is rolling out a new feature. Instagram will soon hide the ‘Like’ on the posts.

Instagram ran a test in certain parts of the world where the number of likes on any post was hidden. Originally practised in countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand, the hiding of likes will now be global according to an Instagram tweet.

“The idea is to try to ‘depressurize’ Instagram, make it less of a competition and give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them,” said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram during .

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close