Juvenile arrested for raping minor cousin

Gurugram Police have arrested a juvenile for raping his cousin, an official said on Saturday.The police said that the juvenile, who lives in the upscale Sector 51 area, tied her hands and legs to the bed and raped her on Thursday.

The incident come to light on Friday when the victim went to school.The girl was not feeling comfortable in the class and the teacher inquired about the problem. The victim narrated her ordeal following which the teacher informed the girl”s mother about the incident.

According to the police, the girl”s mother said in her complaint that she sent her daughter to look after the mother of the accused who was ill. But when the ailing woman left to visit a doctor, the accused grabbed the girl from behind, tied her to the bed and sexually assaulted her.”The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone,” the police said.