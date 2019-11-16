Sangrur Dalit man,thrashed mercilessly succumbs to his injuries

A 37 year old dalit man thrashed mercilessly by upper caste men succumbed to his injuries at PGI Chandigarg hospital.

The man Jagmel Singh had a minor scuffle with Rinku a few days ago.Later Rinku invited him home for reconciliation and used the oppurtunity to kill him mercilessly.He was tied to a pillar and thrashed severely.When Jagmel requested for water he was forced to drink urine.His legs were amputated.

Four men were arrested under the IPC and the SC and ST Act at the Lehra police station, police said.Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has also sought a report from the Sangrur SSP.“He was brutally thrashed by upper-caste men without any provocation.

If police fail to register a murder case against the accused immediately, we will start an agitation,” said Malaud, Dalit organisation leader.They demand government job and 25 lakh compensation for the deceased mans wife as he was the only bread winner in the family.