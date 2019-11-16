Smriti Mandhana reveals her favourite star

Football lovers all-over the world are constantly arguing about who is the best footballer – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Some people laud the Argentinian footballer, others praise the Portuguese superstar. Smriti Mandhana, the superstar of women’s cricket has also seemed to partake in this debate online.

On her Instagram feed, Mandhana took part in a question and answer session with her fans. One fan asked her the question of Messi or Ronaldo. To this, she answered ‘CR7’, meaning Ronaldo.

Smriti Mandhana created history last week as she overcame the like of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket. So far, Mandhana has managed to score 2025 runs at an impressive average of 43.08 in 51 ODI matches. She has scored four centuries and 17 half-centuries.