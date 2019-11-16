Trailer of murder mystery ‘The Body’ starring Emraan Hashmi released: Video

The trailer of Bollywood film ‘The Body’ released. The film directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is touted to be a murder mystery. This is the first Hindi film of Jeethu Joseph.

Emraan Hashmi plays the lead role in the film. The film also have Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

The film is a remake of Spanish mystery-thriller film ‘The Body’. THe film revolves around the story of a investigator who probes the case of a missing body.

The film is produced by Azure Entertainment in association with Viacom 18 Studios and Sunir Kheterpal. The Body is slated to release in December, on Friday the 13th.