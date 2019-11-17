Man registered as dead in Mob lynching returns home alive in Patna

A Young man Krishna Manchi, registered as killed in mob-Lynching and upon which 23 people are kept in custodial hold had returned back alive in Naubatpur,Patna.

Interestingly the police had not yet prepared charge sheet on the mob-lynching case,which means the investigation has not begun since the past 3 months.On the other side the wife of the deceased man was happy on his return, but is clueless who’s corpse she paid funeral rights for.She was out of money and took a loan for her ‘husband’s last rights.

The Wife accuses that the police convinced her pointing to a corpse that it is her husband, and as the face was disfigured she accepted the dead body and offered funeral rights. Naubatpur police in-charge Samrat Deepak said that there was a tattoo in the arm of the corpse ‘Krishna Manchi’ so they decided the body is of Krishna.

How ever the living Krisha have no tattoo on any of his arms.The police is inspecting CCTV footage of the lynching now, to get clarity on matter.