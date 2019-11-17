Parliament Winter session: Big bills including Citizenship Amendment and Uni-civil code to be discussed:

The month long winter session of Parliament starts on Monday and many controversial bills including the Citizenship Amendemnet bill(2019) , uniform civil code bill and the Personal Data Protection bill are most likeley to be discussed.

The winter session will start on November 18 and end on December 13 and will have a total of 20 sittings.In all there are 43 bills in queue and out of which 12 bills may be pushed for passing and 7 are listed for withdrawal.27 bills are newly introduced and are open for debate.

The central government is expected to put its weight on the controversial Citizenship amendment Bill(2019)which aims to change the Citizenship Act 1955, which grants Indian citizenship on the basis of religion.Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan would be eligible for citizenship of India if the bill gets passed to become an Act.

The bill is widely criticized as discriminatory between refugees based on religion, restricting citizenship to non-Muslims and would be the strongest step of Modi government on his second innings.