Ranu Mondal’s amazing ‘Makeover’ goes viral on social media: Video

The social media made Ranu Mondal a celebrity. A video of her singing song on a railway platform stormed internet and she become a celebrity.

Now once again she is hitting headlines and rocking internet for another reason. Her makeover video and photos has become viral on social media.

A beauty salon owner Sandhya has invited Ranu for the inauguration of her saloon in Kanpur. And she is behind the over make-upped makeover of Ranu mondal.

Ranu became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number “Ek pyaar ka nagma hai” at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet.

She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film “Happy Hardy and Heer”.

As per latest reports, Ranu Mondal’s biopic is in pipeline and National Award-winning Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been offered the viral sensation in it.

Ranu Mondal might also make guest appearance in her biopic. However, official announcement is still awaited.