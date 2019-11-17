Srilanka Presidential polls: Counting of votes underway,Rajapaksa takes early lead

The Presidential poll countdown is on going in Sri Lanka and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa took an early lead.The former defense secretary,Gotabaya Rajapaksa is ahead with 52.87 percent votes while Sajeet Premadasa,the son of earlier President Ranasinghe gathered 32.87 percent votes.The leftist contestant Kumara Disanayeka is on third place with 4.69 percent votes.

The majority votes of the Rajapakse amounts to the Sinhalese population and Ranasinghe is more popular on Tamil dominated North-East Srilanka.Gotabaya is credited with directing security forces to crush Tamil rebels brutally killing V.Prabhakaran and his family to end a 37-year separatist war in May 2009 during the tenure of Mahinda, who was president from 2005 to 2015.

The election commission of Srilanks said the results will be declared on Sunday evening.