Tasted Alia Bhaat and Sharukh Naan? Mumbai restaurant offers gourmets with a tangy twist of Bollywood names

Order a plate of Paneeriti butter masala,Shah Rukh Naan and a finishing dessert of Anupam Kheer.The ‘Hitchki’ restaurant in Mumbai has all Bollywood big names in its menu for you to have a delicious combination meal.The restaurant has imaginatively designed its menu themed around top celebrities.

The thaali offers a wholesome meal with a slice of Bollywood — Alia Bhaat, Salman Paan, KatRahiHaiNa Salad, Priyanka Kopra Chutney, Koffee With Garam, Anupam Kheer and Chickna Ranaut Masala are all here to relish for the movie buffs.The Bollywood Menu is recently introduced as part of Hitchki’s “Gogo Tussi Great Ho” thali, the other dishes being Chakna, Back In Time, MBA (Momo, Bao and All), Tere Mere Beech Mein, Kitne Aloo The and Kebab Mein Haddi.

“At the heart of Hitchki, is Bollywood dipped in sweet nostalgia. It’s our inspiration and driving force. With Gogo Tussi Great Ho, we raise a toast to the evergreen Gogo, one of cinema’s nicest bad guys,” Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head of Hitchki.