Union Minister hints about his quitting says his ‘big dream’ gets fulfilled

Giriraj Singh, the Union Minister in charge of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries has hinted that he will quit active politics as his ‘big dream’ gets fulfilled. He said this on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Bihar the minister said that the time has come for him to take retirement from politics and he will do so once a law to control population control is implemented.

“My task to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya has come to an end. The time has come to retire for people like me. I will retire from politics once a rule to control population growth kicks in,” the minister said.

Giriraj Singh, a MP from Begusarai in Bihar, is known for his inflammatory speeches.