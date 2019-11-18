70% Delhi parents vote for an annual smog vacation in schools

A survey conducted with parents in Delhi NCR reveals that 70 percent of them wants schools to shut down during November, for an annual smog vacation.

The survey carried out with over 10,000 respondents also suggested Summer ,Winter and Spring vacations could be reduced evenly to balance the academic Calendar with the new Smog vacation.

Air quality in the National Capital plunges to the ‘severe category’ every year and this year it came to the extreme end of the scale with Hazard level.