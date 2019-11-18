Actor Kamal Haasan takes advice from Odisha CM on political future

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder-President Kamal Haasan on Monday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to seek advice on his political future.”Basically, it was one-side receiving advice as a politician. I was asking my questions and I got some great answersa. We are watching him and learning from his wisdom,” Hasan said after meeting Patnaik at the latter”s residence.

Notably, Patnaik has been in power in Odisha since 2000.Haasan was here to attend a programme organised by a private institution.The Chief Minister said they discussed the political career of the actor-turned politician.

“We had a discussion this evening about his future political career and also about the films he is doing,” said Patnaik.