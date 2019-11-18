Ankita Lokhande’s pictures goes viral on social media: see Pics

Indian actress Ankita Lokhande is rocking the internet by her latest photoshoot. The photos were shared by the actress herself on social media.

Ankita Lokhande is an Indian film and television actress known for portraying Archana in Zee TV’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Jhalkaribai’ in the 2019 period drama film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ as well as participating on Colors TV’s reality dance series ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4’. Lokhande is one of Indian television’s highest-paid actresses.