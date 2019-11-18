Arshad Madani urges Sonia Gandhi not to support Shiv Sena

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani on Monday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, urging her not to support Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. In his letter, Madani cautioned Sonia Gandhi, saying that supporting the Shiv Sena, a party that follows the ideology of Hindutva, will be a dangerous step for the Congress. “It’s really unfortunate that you are considering to support Shiv Sena. It will be a very dangerous and harmful step for the Congress party,” said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president.

The letter from Madani came amid a meeting between Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi where the two leaders are likely to take a final call on supporting the Sena for government formation in Maharashtra. While the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena has drafted a common minimum program to form the government in the state, Sonia Gandhi is wary of the decision to support a party that is poles apart in ideology.