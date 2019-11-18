Boney Kapoor gets emotional while receiving award for Sridevi,video goes viral

Boney Kapoor got teary-eyed while accepting Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) Award on behalf of his late wife and eighties Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

“I am sure she (Sridevi) would have felt humbled. I accept this award on her behalf with with humility. Thank you,” Boney said at an event on Sunday.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Boney is seen breaking down on the stage. Sridevi was honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. While Rekha was felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019. The award was presented to Boney by renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi.

Video Credit : TV 9