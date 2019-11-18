Bus -Truck accident in Bikaner: 14 killed , 25 injured

Bikaner: A bus collided with a truck on National Highway 11 near a village between Sheroona -Jhajhewu in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday. 14 people were killed and 25 were severely injured who were rushed to the nearest hospital.Two succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. The incident occurred around 9 am on Monday

The bus caught fire after the big impact collision which further made it riskier for the volunteers to extricate the trapped bodies with in the crushed front portion of the bus.The bus was on its way from Bikaner to Jaipur and the accident occurred outside Lakhasar village.