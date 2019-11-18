CM Arvind Kejriwal announces free sewer connection scheme

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana’. Under the scheme, people can take free meter connection for sewer till March 31st. Other key charges such as development charges, road cutting charges and connection charges have been waived off. The development comes months after Kejriwal announced free power scheme. In August, Kejriwal had announced free power up to 200 units every month for consumers, a decision likely to benefit about 3.2 million residents in the national capital. The existing 50% subsidy for electricity usage of 201-400 units will continue.

“Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, need not pay their electricity bills. They will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50% subsidy. I am delighted to announce that the cheapest electricity in the country in available in Delhi today,” Kejriwal had said. In the 2015 elections, AAP had swept the state, winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The term of the assembly comes to an end in February.