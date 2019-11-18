EU extends technical help for Pakistan for getting out of FATF grey list

The 10th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission in Brussels on Friday said the two sides emphasised the importance of the implementation of FATF action plan by Pakistan.

The EU had extended its technical help for the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, according to Pakistani media Dawn.Global terror financing watchdog FATF last month retained Pakistan on its ‘Grey List’ till February next year for its failure to take adequate action against money laundering and terror financing.

If Pakistan fails to get the action plans implemented it will be pushed to Black list together with North Korea and Iran.The Pakistan side at the meeting appreciated the EU’s offer of technical assistance.