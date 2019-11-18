Four Soldiers, Two Porters Killed in Siachen Avalanche

Six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed after an avalanche hit Army positions in the Siachen Glacier on Monday, 18 November, news agency ANI reported.

The personnel hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting eight persons and were in the northern glacier at an altitude of 18,000 feet when the incident happened at 3:30 pm on Monday, according to ANI.

Following the incident, seven individuals who were critically injured, accompanied by medical teams were evacuated by helicopters to nearest military hospital. However, six of them succumbed to extreme hypothermia.