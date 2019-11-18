“If my eating jalebi causes Delhi pollution, I’ll quit jalebis”,says BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

On November 15, Gambhir, along with other officials, skipped a parliamentary panel meeting on Delhi pollution as he was in Indore as a commentator for a Test cricket match. The Delhi meeting was eventually cancelled as only four of the 29 MPs scheduled to attend turned up.

Following the incident, “missing person” posters carrying Gambhir’s photo had surfaced in the capital. Clarifying on skipping the meeting, Gambhir has now said that he had “contractual obligations” to be present in Indore. “I regret that I have not been able to attend the meeting,” Gambhir said in an interview to news channels.

Gambhir defended his jalebi-eating photos with former cricket colleague VVS Laxman and said, “Agar mera jalebi khane se Delhi ka pollution badha hai, toh main hamesha ke liye jalebi chhod sakta hoon…10 minute mein mujhe troll karna shuru kar diya, agar itni mehnat Delhi ki pollution ko kam karne mein ki hoti toh hum saas le pate.”