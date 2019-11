Tanveer Sait, Congress MLA from Narasimharaja constituency and a former state minister was stabbed while attending a wedding function in Mysuru.Sait underwent an urgent surgery and is still under critical condition.

The assailant stabbed him when he was seated and tried to flee the site but was caught by people at the venue and handed over to police.The assailany is identified as 25 year old Farhan Pasha.