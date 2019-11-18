Lata Mangeshkar is doing good, says family spokesperson

The family spokesperson of India’s legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has made it clear that the singer is doing well. India’s iconic singer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on last Monday.

Mangeshkar aged 90, was admitted in the hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing .

In her over seven-decade long career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages. Lata Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar’s last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer-Zaara.