Nawaz Sharif to seek treatment from London hospital, Will fly tomorrow

Pakistan’s ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on Tuesday by an air ambulance for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to travel abroad for four weeks for medical care.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Justice Baqar Najfi on Saturday announced the verdict on Sharif’s plea challenging the Imran Khan government’s condition of furnishing indemnity bonds for the removal of his name from the no-fly list so that he could travel to the UK for his medical treatment.

“He will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance,” said Maryam Aurangzeb Pakistan Muslim League-N(PML-N) spokesperson. She added that Sharif may proceed to the US for treatment after a brief stay in London for medical examination.