Teenage girl throws herself to murderous gang to rescue her toddler nephew

A 13-year-old girl has suffered serious stab wounds after defending her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of men with machetes at a home in Northern Ireland

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a gang forced entry to the property in Lisnaskea, in Co Fermanagh, on Saturday night to find a woman and a girl inside.The murderous gang then proceeded to attack the pair according to officer – hospitalising the teenager who suffered serious stab wounds in the assault.

The teenager, in a rare act of bravery shielded her toddler nephew and took all the machette blows and stabs on her body.She remains in a critical but stable condition.