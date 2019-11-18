Vivo launches Y19 with AI triple rear cameras in India : Price and Features

Vivo has been launched new smartphone Y19 in India,price is set at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for purchase through various offline retailers in the country in Magnetic Black and Spring White colour options. Furthermore, it will go on sale through online platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata Cliq starting from Wednesday, November 20.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y19 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Halo FullView display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes preloaded with an Ultra Game Mode to enhance gaming experiences.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Vivo Y19 includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y19 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB 2.0. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.