1 Lakh children held as detainees in US for migration related cases

More than 100,000 children are currently being held in migration-related detention in the United States, often in violation of international law, the UN said on Monday (Nov 18).

Lead author of the United Nations Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, Manfred Nowak, said the figure refers to migrants children currently in custody who reached a US border unaccompanied, as well as those detained with relatives and minors separated from their parents prior to detention. “The total number currently detained is 103,000,” Nowak told AFP, calling it a “conservative” assessment, based on the latest available official data as well as “very reliable” additional sources.

Globally, at least 330,000 children across 80 countries are being held for migration-related reasons, according to the global study that launched on Monday, meaning the US accounts for nearly a third of such detentions.