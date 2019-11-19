Aamir khan’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha’ revealed

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan has unveiled his look from his new film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Aamir Khan has shared his new look on Twitter. “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha”, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood captioned.

The actor looks simple and innocent in a pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a powder pink turban. He can also be seen sporting a long beard.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.? pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

The yet to release film is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”, Robert Zemeckis’ multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright. Aamir Khan will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

All set for #Christmas2020 release… First look poster of #LaalSinghChaddha… Stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan… Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump… Directed by Advait Chandan. pic.twitter.com/fVLwjMbBRL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Directed by Advait Chandan of “Secret Superstar” fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.