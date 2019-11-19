‘Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’: The budget UAE airliner will take off next-year

The new budget airline from UAE will be take off next year. Named ‘Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’, the new low cost airline will start its operations from Abu Dhabi in the first half of next year. This was informed by Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Aviation Group.

“Connectivity from Abu Dhabi using Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is going to be great for customers. We have a whole schedule of announcements coming in. In Q1 or Q2, if you want to be on that (Air Arabia Abu Dhabi) aircraft – that opportunity will be there,” Tony Douglas said.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is a joint venture of Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia and Etihad Aviation Group.

The new airliner – fifth airline to operate from the UAE – will target the low-cost travel market segment in the Middle East to complement Etihad Airways.