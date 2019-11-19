Childrens play jump rope with a snake: Watch video

A video of a group of kids playing with snakes has rocking internet. In the video a group of Vietnamese children playing a game of jump rope with a dead snake.

The video was filmed in Vietnam and shows a trio of giggling children singing as they play with an enormous dead snake. A woman’s voice can be heard behind the camera apparently encouraging the children to play.

The video has gathered a total of almost 100,000 views across platforms since it was uploaded.

Vietnam is home to a large variety of snakes, 37 of which are thought to be venomous or even deadly.