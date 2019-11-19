Cosmetics giant Coty buys $600 million stakes from Kylie Jenner beauty line

Coty Inc. agreed to pay $600 million in cash for a majority stake in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, the latest move by a major beauty company to acquire trendy brands that appeal to a younger clientele.This amounts to 51 percent of Kylie cosmetics total stake value, making the young beauty more rich.

The makeup and fragrance giant will have overall responsibility for the portfolio, while Jenner, part of the Kardashian clan, will lead creative efforts and communications, the companies said Monday. The deal values Kylie Cosmetics, which Jenner, 22, started in 2015 as a line of lip kits when she was still a teenager, at about $1.2 billion.