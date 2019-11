In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the early hours of trading.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the local currency has opened at 71.95 against the US dollar registering a loss of 11 paise.

On Monday, the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.84 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has ended trading on Monday in 6 paise loss against the US dollar.