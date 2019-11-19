High Court allows private Vehicles to Pampa

The Kerala high Court has allowed private vehicles to Sabarimala. The Devaswom bench of the High Court today has permitted private vehicles to Sabarimala. The order of the court is likely to be implemented from today.

The state government also took a favourable stand on the issue.

Although private vehicles can go up to Pampa, vehicles should be parked at Nilakkal after dropping devotees, said the High Court. The court has banned parking of vehicles on the roadside between Nilakkal and Pampa.

The court has given permission to vehicles up to 12 seat.The government also asked to give permission to two wheelers. But the decision on this will be taken by the court after consulting it with the plaintiffs.

The HC announced this verdict on the plea of former administrative officer of devaswom board seeking permission for small vehicles to enter Pampa. Earlier police had not allowed entry of small vehicles to pampa.