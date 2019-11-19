Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 :Naturalist and broadcaster David Atteborough declared winner

Sir David Attenborough, Naturalist and broadcaster was declared winner of the 2019 Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

An international jury chaired by former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee named Attenborough and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust announced it on Tuesday.“Few individuals have come to be as identified with the well being of our planet, of all living creatures, and their relationship with human beings, as Sir David,” the Trust said in a statement. The 2019 prize, it added, is awarded to Attenborough for a lifetime of doing more to reveal the wonders of the natural world to us than perhaps any other individual.