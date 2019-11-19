New video call plan launched in UAE

Etisalat, the telecom service provider in UAE has launched a new video calling plan in the country. The new internet calling plans of Etisalat offer customers access to have unlimited voice and video calls as low as Dh 5, using any of the supported apps for both iOS and Android devices.

The plans are available to Etisalat subscribers (prepaid, postpaid and e-Life home broadband).

Etisalat internet calling plans are an add-on to customers’ existing Etisalat mobile and/or eLife service, the company said.