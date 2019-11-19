Pakistan successfully test fires ballistic missile

Pakistan has successfully launched Shaheen-1, the Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile (SSBM). The military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said this on Monday.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a tweet that the SSBM is capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 km, reports The News International.

“Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” he added.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, another SSBM.