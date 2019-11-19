Prime Minister Narendra Modi offer condolences on death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed

Prime minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences to the president of UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the death of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I offer my deepest condolences to HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the demise of HH Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al Nahyan family and the people of UAE”, Narendra Modi tweeted.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the representative of President has passed away on Monday. Three day mourning was declared in UAE.