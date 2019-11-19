Video of Katy Perry’s scornful act in Mumbai airport, Twitter slams the celebrity for ‘disrespect’

The video of pop queen Katy Perry ignoring security protocols in Mumbai International airport is doing rounds in social media and is gathering mixed reactions.

Katy Perry and her entourage were returning after the Oneplus music festival held at DY Patil stadium held at Sunday night.Totally ignoring the security personal, who cross checks the Passport details Perry brushed past him, ignoring his request to present the passport.The official can be seen trying to block one of the male member of her team who continues to walk with out showing passport.

In the video she appears to be distracted by the autograph seekers and walk past the security check.