Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ creates new history: Dethrones ‘Viswasam’ of Ajith

Thalapathy vijay’s latest released film ‘Bigil’ has created a new history in the box-office. The sports-thriller film released on Diwali has shattered the box-office.

The film with its gross earnings of Rs 141.05 crore has surpassed Ajith’s Viswasam to emerge as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu. Bigil, at the end of its fourth weekend run has grossed Rs 141.05 crore beating Viswasam’s Rs 138 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, says a box office tracking portal.

The film has already grossed over Rs 300 crore globally, it has over the weekend breached into Rs 200 crore club in India. Bigil has also emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala surpassing Shankar’s I. After its fourth weekend, Bigil stands at Rs 19.65 crore in Kerala.

Bigil dethroned Rajinikanth’s Petta at Tamil Nadu box office to emerge as the highest Tamil grosser of the year. Vijay now has three Rs 250 crore grossers to his credit after Mersal and Sarkar.

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Vijay in dual roles and he’s seen essaying an aged gangster and a football coach of a women’s football team. Bigil also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir and Induja, was produced on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment. The film has music by AR Rahman.