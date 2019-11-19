World Cup Football Qualifier: India to face Oman in ‘do or die’ match

In football, the Indian football team will face Oman in a crucial match in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match. The match which is very crucial for India will be played in Muscat in Oman on today at 8.30 pm IST.

India is placed in the Group E of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier and Asia Cup Qualifier. India must defeat the world number 84 Oman in the ‘do or die’ match in order to keep its chances of entering to the next round live.

India has still not won any match in the qualifier. India is placed fourth in the group with three draws and a defeat. India has three points. Oman is in second position with 9 points. Qatar is the in the top position with 10 points.

The India Team:

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Narender, Adil Khan, Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai, Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Pronay Halder, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary.