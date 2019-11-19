Youth arrested for raping, impregnating minor sister

In a shocking and inhumane incident a young man has raped and impregnated his own minor sister. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai.

The 21-year-old man was arrested by the police. After the doctors who treated the girl informed the police.

The 16-year-old girl was raped by her brother on August. She did not reveal it to anybody. The matter came into light after she recently fell ill. She was taken to hospital and the doctors informed her parents that she was two month pregnant. The girl revealed that she was raped by her brother.

The police has booked the accused under the POCSO Act.